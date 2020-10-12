Two people have been cut free from a vehicle after a serious crash on a major Scots road.
The A82 between Invermoriston and Drumnadrochit was closed after the collision at 3.15pm.
Drivers are now being faced with a 120-mile diversion as officers remain at the scene of the crash almost six hours on.
Fire crews attended the scene along with police and ambulance, using hydraulic cutting equipment to remove the roof from a vehicle.
Two people were freed and transferred to the Scottish ambulance service.
The condition of those involved is not yet known.
Motorists are now being told the road remains closed, and a lengthy diversion is in place of 120 miles.
They are being diverted via the A9 from Inverness, onto the A86 at Kingussie to Speak Bridge and back onto the A82.
A police spokesman told The Herald: "Emergency services are in attendance on the A82 at Drumnadrochit following a report of a serious road crash involving two cars.
"The road is currently closed and diversions are in place."
