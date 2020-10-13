CONFLICTING advice, government failure and the need for unity were the topics debated by columnists and contributors in the newspapers.

The Daily Mail

Dominic Lawson said the Government appeared to have changed direction on coronavirus on numerous occasions.

“Yet a number of the allegedly leading scientists in the field advising the Government have also U-turned spectacularly over our pandemic policy,” he said. “And, what is possibly even more objectionable, some of them have appeared to criticise ministers for following the advice which they themselves had earlier urged on Downing Street.”

He cited the example of epidemiologist Professor John Edmunds, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), who, he said, ‘has been all over the media, urging Boris Johnson to lockdown the whole country again.’

“Yet on March 13, this same professor, who is based at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, could be seen on Channel 4 dismissively rejecting the idea of a lockdown, or even of declaring a public emergency,” he said. “Some might say the only consistent aspect of the professor’s advice is that he was wrong then and wrong now.”

He said the same applied to the professor’s SAGE colleague Professor Susan Michie who defended her decision to go ahead with Cheltenham festival back in March.

“Yet, more recently, she has been lambasting ministers for not imposing much more stringent measures, tweeting last month: ‘The Govt has presided over a catastrophic mismanagement of #Covid19UK,” he said. “ It is right that politicians take responsibility for the regulations and laws they impose. But it would be good if the ‘experts’ were a little more ready to admit their own screeching U-turns.”

The Independent

Femi Oluwole spoke to Bill Hanage, the associate professor of epidemiology at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and said the Government’s handling of the pandemic was ‘not good enough.’

“For some reason, the national discussion is about whether things should be completely open or completely shut,” he said. “We’ve gone back into the same “all or nothing” way of thinking that made Brexit discussions impossible. As Professor Hanage said: “I wish we could get our head around the idea of pandemic management.”

He said that instead of looking at what we can shut down, we should be looking at what we can socially distance.

“Covid-proofing the economy requires two things: social distancing and an effective test-and-trace system,” he said. “Professor Hanage spoke of mask-wearing as a key part of this. It’s a respiratory disease. Why hasn’t the government put adverts everywhere explaining why we need to cover the nose and mouth? Maybe then we’d have fewer people in supermarkets using them as neck-warmers.”

He said the Eat Out to Help Out scheme could have financed better Covid proofing in restaurants - ensuring tables were two metres apart, plastic screens between tables and extractor fans.

“That way, when infection rates rise, lockdown restrictions only hit businesses that don’t make the grade.

“Now we’re entering a second wave, and the government seems to be playing epidemiological whackamole, more concerned with defending its actions and political advisors than saving lives and livelihoods.”

The Daily Express

Leo McKinstry said the difference between now and March was that the nation was now exhausted and scarred by divisions.

“ Trust in the Government has given way to mounting disillusion, as ministers continue to over-promise and under-deliver,” he said. “The deepening hostility towards it is highlighted in the current bitter row over the extension of tougher local restrictions.”

He said the pandemic was being used by politicians to score points and that needed to stop.

“Our leaders should drop their ingrained adversarial poses and instead form a Government of National Unity to guide the ship of state through the looming tempest,” he suggested. “Such a coalition, involving senior representatives from all the major parties, should be time-limited, perhaps for just six months, its single task to tackle the Covid crisis.

“The formation of a Covid Coalition would bring a new sense of purpose to our democracy.”