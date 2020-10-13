SCOTLAND looks set to implement a new three-tiered local lockdown system, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.

Yesterday, Boris Johnson confirmed a new COVID alert system would be put in place for England – with local rules being based around the infection rates in that area.

The new measures feature three different classifications for local areas, depending on the prevalence of Covid-19 – medium, high or very high risk.

And the First Minister says Scotland will look to align “as closely as possible” with those measures.

However, she did stress our system may not direclty "mirror" that being put forward south of the Border.

So how does the three-tier system work?

Here, we detail our what we know so far:

How does the three-tiered lockdown work?





The new system in England splits the country into different areas based on local infection rates.

Those with low rates will be placed in the ‘medium’ category, with the basic restrictions such as the rule of six and 10pm hospitality curfew in place.

But they can also span to much tougher rules, including a ban on household mixing and a closure of pubs.

855,458 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus



The total confirmed as positive has risen by 961 to 39,959



The number of deaths of patients who tested positive remains at 2,550



Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux

Health advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/zp060mJGKY — Scottish Government (@scotgov) October 12, 2020

When could Scotland introduce a three-tiered system?





In Holyrood last week, the First Minister said a tiered alert system will be put before MSPs for approval after the October recess and could come into effect when stricter measures are due to be eased on October 25.

A proposal will be brought before MSPs next week, the First Minister said, with the aim to debate it the following week.

What was announced by Boris Johnson?





The Prime Minister announced a three-tier system for England in the House of Commons on Monday.

The new measures feature three different classifications for local areas, depending on the prevalence of Covid-19 – medium, high or very high risk.

Boris Johnson announced new measures for England on Monday

What do the different tiers mean?





In England, there are three different tiers, with Boris Johnson confirming the details of the system in the House of Commons.

They are:

Medium Tier – People are expected to follow basic restrictions that are in place across the country, such as the rule of six, 10pm hospitality curfew and social distancing

High Tier – Households are banned from mixing in homes and gardens.

Very High Tier – People must not to have any social contact with anyone outside their household. Pubs and bars will be closed unless they can operate as a restaurant. Gyms and leisure centres will also be closed.

So far, only Liverpool City Region has been placed on ‘Very High’ alert.

Where will my area fall?





Ms Sturgeon said the Central Belt, where heavier restrictions are in place for the next two weeks, would be classed as tier three in the English system – the most severe – while the rest of the country would be in tier two.

The five health boards defined by the Central Belt are: Lothian, Lanarkshire, Forth Valley, Ayrshire & Arran and Greater Glasgow & Clyde.

However these would be subject to change by the time Scotland’s system comes into place.

And the First Minister urged caution at looking to deep into the English system, adding the Scottish Government wants to take time to look in depth at the tiered rules.

The Central Belt would fall under 'Very High' rules

What will it be like in Scotland?





Speaking at the Scottish Government’s daily briefing in Edinburgh on Monday after a Cobra meeting with the Prime Minister and other leaders of the devolved administrations, Ms Sturgeon said the proposals in Scotland will be aligned as much as possible with those across the UK.

She said: “At a strategic level, we will be looking to align as closely as possible with the other UK nations – I think it is important and it makes sense to try to do that.

“Though, I would stress that operational decisions about what tiers may apply in which parts of our nations will be for each of us to take at a devolved level.”

While the proposals in Scotland will be similar, the First Minister said they should not be taken as a mirror of the English procedures.

She said: “I would caution against looking at the English proposal and assuming it will be absolutely identical because we only saw that this morning and we want to look at that properly.”

The First Minister added: “When you see what’s published in England today it gives you an idea of the kinds of things that we’re talking about.”