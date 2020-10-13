Seven new deaths have been announced in Scotland overnight from Covid-19 as 1,297 new positive cases were announced today.
This represents 17.2% of newly-tested individuals.
Nicola Sturgeon announced that 527 patients are currently being treated for confirmed coronavirus in hospitals in Scotland.
35 people are intensive care.
Daily Figures as of 12 October 2020.
419 of the new cases were reported in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 337 in Lanarkshire and 191 in Lothian and 95 in Ayrshire and Arran.
A total of 41,256 people have now tested positive for the virus in Scotland.
A total of 2,557 people have died from testing positive for coronavirus in Scotland.
