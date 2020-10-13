You may have noticed the massive cruise ships which are currently docked on the River Clyde.
The luxury cruise liners are part of Azamara’s fleet and are at the King George V Dock in Shieldhall near Braehead.
The Azamara Pursuit, Azamara Quest and Azamara Journey will remain there until the end of the Covid-19 pandemic when business can return to normal.
The glamorous ships are usually able to board more than 700 passengers and visit locations across all seven continents such as Bangkok, Cape Town, Rio De Janeiro, Sydney and Lisbon.
Here’s what the cruise ships look like inside.
If you're interested in booking a cruise from Azamara then you can head here to find out more or phone them on 0344 493 4016.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.