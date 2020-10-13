A Glasgow leisure centre was closed over the weekend after a case of Covid-19 was identified, it has emerged.
Glasgow Life said it was notified that someone who had "recently been" to Scotstoun leisure centre had tested positive for the virus but did not give any further information.
The Herald understands that it may have been a member of staff.
The venue was closed on Sunday for deep cleaning and Glasgow Life said all gym users who had booked sessions for that day were notified immediately before it re-opened the following day.
However there was some criticism that all gym members were not notified, only those who had booked for that day.
READ MORE: First Minister considering adding tougher tier to Covid traffic light system
Only members of Glasgow Club, the local authority-run network of gyms, are permitted to use centres for individual sessions. Group exercise classes are not available due to local restrictions covering the central belt.
A spokesman for Glasgow Life said: “Glasgow Club Scotstoun closed on Sunday while the venue was cleaned after we were notified of a positive Covid-19 test result for someone who had recently been there.
READ MORE: Coronavirus: Record numbers of deaths recorded since start of pandemic
"Only Glasgow Club members can attend venues at the moment and customers who had booked a session were immediately notified.
"Cleaning was carried out in line with current government and public health advice and Glasgow Club Scotstoun reopened on Monday.
"Should any further venue closures be required for any reason, we will tell customers with bookings immediately.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.