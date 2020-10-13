Comfort and Joy, BBC Scotland, 9.30pm tonight

IT’S still a little too early in the year for Bill Forsyth’s Christmas movie, surely? But maybe BBC Scotland feel the film is neither comfortable nor joyous enough for the festive season and have decided to sneak it in before Hallowe’en.

His follow-up to Local Hero, Forsyth’s fourth film is set in the days around Christmas. Bill Paterson plays a Glasgow DJ whose girlfriend (played by Eleanor David) leaves him just before Christmas.

Heartbroken, he takes to driving around the city and on one evening follows a Mr Bunny ice cream van after catching sight of a smiling Clare Grogan inside. Having bought himself a 99 cone he watches on in horror as the van is attacked by thugs who quickly smash all its windows. Soon, he finds himself trying to act as honest broker between feuding ice cream firms.

It’s a plot that drew on the real-life Ice Cream wars that took place in the east end of the city in the 1980s. The reality, however, was a story of drug-dealing, violence and intimidation that ended in tragedy. It’s possibly a sign of his innate decency that Forsyth’s film reframes that story as a much less brutal affair.

Of course, when it was released that was seen as a problem. Some accused the film of trivialising the reality of the events. Others complained that the film simply wasn’t as funny as Forsyth’s previous movies Local Hero and Gregory’s Girl.

Perhaps not. But it would be wrong to say that it doesn’t amuse. After the thugs attack the Mr Bunny ice cream van one of their number breaks his getaway to grab the startled DJ and ask for an autograph. (“I’m sorry, I don’t have a pen on me,” Paterson tells him.)

Still, as the New Yorker film critic Pauline Kael pointed out at the time, “Forsyth is probably trying to get down under his comic tone and do something deeper than he did in his earlier pictures.”

What that means in practice is that Comfort and Joy is a comic film about heartache and loneliness. It’s a blue sigh of a movie that has a drifting, melancholic air to it. Paterson ghosts through the film, a broken man looking for a way to reconnect (while pretending that everything is still fine while on the radio).

It's that rarest of beasts,” the novelist Jonathan Coe once noted, “a truly serious comedy.”

What you also take away, though, is the beauty of it. Has Glasgow every looked better in a film? Cinematographer Chris Menges catches the smudginess of the city’s twilight hours and the grey-blue shining brilliance of concrete and glass and moving traffic.

Frankly, never mind the plot. I would have been happy if the film had been nothing other than scenes of Paterson driving around the city because the driving sequences here are such visual treats. A reminder that cinema is as much about motion as emotion.

Comfort and Joy has none of the broad-based appeal of Local Hero and it’s certainly not as funny as Gregory’s Girl (or as joyful for that matter). But I suspect it might be the film that comes closest to Forsyth’s own melancholic but ultimately humane vision of the world.

It is a movie about being alone at Christmas, about the beauty of Clare Grogan (and Eleanor David for that matter), about the way the light hits the city, and now, more than 35 years later, about how that city looked back in the 1980s; the tower blocks that have since disappeared, the docks that have found a new life, a Glasgow that once was but isn’t now.

In that sense it’s become a documentary movie. This is how we once were. That beautiful light? It’s the past coming back to haunt us. Maybe this is a movie for Hallowe’en after all.

Now Streaming: 1917, Amazon Prime

The problem with Sam Mendes’ First World War epic all seemingly shot in one take (not actually the case, but it’s convincing) is that at some level it feels like a trick. Still, it’s a good trick. Two young soldiers, played by George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman, are sent to deliver a letter to the front line. Cue a two-hour rollercoaster ride through hell.

As a spectacle it’s faultless, as a drama it can feel a little lacking. Yet MacKay in particular brings a grounding humanity to the film, backed up by fine cameos from the likes of Andrew Scott and Benedict Cumberbatch.