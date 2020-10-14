FIRST the Scottish Government proposed to protect children by the Named Person proposal, and now it is making smacking children a crime and encouraging anyone, including presumably the smacked child, seeing a smacking to phone 999 ("Scots are told to dial 999 if they see child being smacked", The Herald, October 13). If a subsequent criminal trial is successful, could that result in the child (and any siblings?) being removed from the parental home, like it or not?

It all seems like a continuation of what appears to be the relentless mission creep of this Government to drive a wedge between parents and their children. It reminds me of the stark warning by the UK Supreme Court in a case in 2016 which stated in Article 73 that “the first thing that a totalitarian regime tries to do is get at the children, to distance them from subversive, varied influences of their families, and indoctrinate them in their rulers’ view of the world. Within limits, families must be left to bring up their children in their own way. So to follow that case, it depends on how you chose to interpret "within limits". I consider it is no more than common sense that smacking is an acceptable family discipline, whereas the Scottish Government considers it to be an act of criminality requiring punishment. What next?