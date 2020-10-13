FAR too many of your recent correspondents seem to be displaying a selfishness in their analysis of the present and the recent past. Their words demonstrate an apparent callous disregard for their fellow humans, apparently happy to ignore the many consequences of the virus’s first wave.

Perhaps if they could stop scoring political points they might understand the need to consider the bigger picture. For example they seem oblivious to the deaths that have occurred; the numbers of bereaved who were unable to grieve properly or to give their loved ones a proper funeral and the fact that so many were admitted to emergency critical care, where their loved ones were not allowed to see them.

Even with the re-introduction of elective surgeries, patients are not allowed to have visitors.

Seven months on, there are many patients who have been unable to see a GP, or to access front line, and for some patients critical, health care, like physiotherapy, chiropody, osteopathy, dentistry, podiatry and ophthalmology and optometry services. Even seeking advice from pharmacologists has become an ordeal. If closing pubs, clubs, restaurants, and yes even schools, prevents the spread of this disease and prevents the development of other illnesses and ailments, so be it.

The "new normal" can only be effective if people are prepared to follow the rules, and it is clear that in so many circumstances that is not going to happen. Therefore, other actions needed to be taken.

I am desperate to rebook the holidays that have been cancelled this year, but the uncertainty surrounding the second wave makes that impossible, so there are other industries suffering – not just the hospitality industry that at present seems to have the loudest voice.

Francis Deigman, Erskine.

JAMES Martin’s proposal (Letters, October 13) that just as the risk of a heart attack, stroke or cancer is a risk of life, so it is with Covid, and that it’s now time to get back to as normal as possible for everyone’s sake, has matter-of-fact simplicity and will have its supporters, but I guess less so from doctors, nurses, ancillary staff, and care workers, whose lives will be on the line, which they are not from the aforementioned killers.

R Russell Smith, Kilbirnie.

I’M a bit disappointed in Neil Mackay’s repeated assertion that the Scottish Government’s handling of the coronavirus hasn’t been that much better than the UK ("Salmond saga drains trust in Sturgeon just as she needs it most", The Herald, October 13). Evidence collated on Twitter by @travellingtabby (from ONS and NRS) shows that over the last six months, England has had an infection rate 35 per cent higher than Scotland and a mortality rate 45% higher. Contact tracing in Scotland is vastly better. Care home excess deaths show England with a 79% increase, Wales with 66% increase and Scotland with 62% increase.

Mr Mackay is, of course, welcome to his opinion, but should have more regard to factual accuracy with his assertions. The UK Government was advised by SAGE scientists weeks ago to stage a “circuit breaker” to stem the rise in infections, but chose to largely ignore this warning. Scotland’s Government went ahead with more rigorous action, which brought on its head heavy criticism, and apocalyptic forecasts of doom for the licensing trade (while ignoring medical reaction), from the Scottish media. I wonder if they now regret their grossly over-the-top reaction?

GR Weir, Ochiltree.

THERE is a survey going round on Twitter asking people to vote for how many Covid tiers Nicola Sturgeon will come up with to be different to England. The choices are two, four or five. This is a ridiculous distortion and attempt to make fun of what the First Minister has always tried to do and I am quite sure her final decision, after weighing up all the evidence, expert advice and polling results, will be 2.9 or 3.1.

Allan Sutherland, Stonehaven.

COULD someone ask Jason Leitch: if only one-fifth of detected Covid cases come in some tangential way from hospitality where are the other four-fifths coming from?

It would be of benefit to know why an industry with such a low proportion of cases is being punished in such a drastic manner. It would also be of use to know what if any action is being directed – and successfully – at the other 80 per cent of cases that are outwith hospitality.

If the good dentist can explain that one and indicate the same punitive action against the 80% as against hospitality I’ll raise a glass (or maybe two) to him.

David McMillan, Paisley.

I HAVE been reading The Herald for more than half a century. The realisation that my habit was shared by so many budding epidemiologists only dawned recently. A case for editorial moderation perhaps?

Stuart Chalmers, East Kilbride.

