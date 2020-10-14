THE brother of a businessman murdered 18 years ago today called on Police Scotland to reopen their investigation into his mystery death.

Alex Blue was attacked in the driveway of his luxury home in the West End of Glasgow in June, 2002 and died aged 41 two days later in hospital from horrific head injuries.

At the time Alex ran the Taxi Centre in nearby Hyndland which supplied cars and equipment to the private hire taxi trade.

From day one police drew a blank in a bid to solve the case due in part to a lack of witnesses and the victim’s complicated financial affairs.

In recent years his murder has been treated as a cold case, subject to occasional reviews.

Alex’s older brother Billy Blue thinks three men were involved in killing Alex and has given police the name of a fourth man he claims ordered the hit.

He believes there is enough evidence to charge the fourth person with murder.

Billy, 63, said:”This should be a live ongoing investigation not a cold case

“Cold case to me means cold storage.

“Far from winding this inquiry down the police should have been stepping it up with the evidence they now have.

“It’s time to take this case out of cold storage and bring those responsible to justice.”

Alex’s battered body was found around 12.20am on June 25 outside his home in Dundonald Road in the upmarket Downhill area of Glasgow.

Over the last two decades Billy, 62, and mum Kathy, 87, have made numerous public appeals for information.

His murder also featured on Crimewatch and a documentary series presented by Taggart star Alex Norton called Unsolved.

Billy, who looks after his elderly mother at the family home in Robroyston, added: “Alex was very fit, he was a trained kick boxer, who could look after himself and would not have been easily overpowered.

“I believe my brother’s violent death was financially motivated.

“This was a well thought out, well organised murder.

“Alex would have known his killers.

“Only someone he trusted would have taken him off guard.

“I don’t think the man who ordered the hit was there.

“He would have been sitting in a late night bar or restaurant in another part of the city making sure he was seen.”

Billy says Alex’s murder and the family’s fight for justice has badly affected Kathy who still can’t bear to look at old photographs of her son.

Billy added:”Our mother is not in the best of health but has never