A discount of £140 pounds on fuel bills will automatically be received by more than 90,000 Scottish pensioners this winter, the UK Government has said.

Those receiving Pension Credit will qualify for the warm home discount scheme from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

After cross-checking its records with those of energy suppliers, the DWP identified about 90,100 people who were eligible for the scheme.

And most of the eligible pensioners will automatically have the money taken from their bills between now and January.

READ MORE: Anger over flu vaccine roll-out that will see oldest get jags last

Across the UK, the scheme is expected to result in savings of around £137 million for pensioners.

UK Government Minister for Scotland Iain Stewart said: “The UK Government’s warm home discount scheme will help protect more than 90,000 pensioners in Scotland on low incomes, ensuring they stay warm as the weather gets colder.

“Looking after our fellow citizens and protecting the vulnerable in our communities is more important than ever as we overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m delighted this initiative will make a difference to many elderly people in Scotland.”

Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey said: “This Government has actively helped pensioners on low incomes with their energy bills.

“We know how important it is that people keep their homes warm during the cold winter months, which is why I am thrilled that we have used our IT to ensure nearly one million pensioners automatically see their bills reduced.”

It comes after a reported two in three of elderly Scots were missing out on vital financial help to pull them out of fuel poverty - because of the "confusing" nature of the government energy bills discount scheme.

Research published in August in Citizens' Advice Scotland's Mind the Fuel Poverty Gap report found that, while those who receive the WHD rely on this to afford their bills, too many people who are eligible for it are not receiving it.

The report suggested the system is too complex, with not all suppliers offering the discount.

Those who think they might be eligible for Pension Credit or the warm home discount scheme have been urged to call a free claim line on 0800 99 1234.