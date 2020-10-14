A WOMAN of 48 who says she was previously 'young, fit and healthy' has urged the public to continue to adhere to government guidance after being left seriously ill with the virus.

Ruth James Moore, who is from East Kilbride, said she was on her ninth day of treatment for Covid pneumonia at Hairmyres Hospital after a positive test.

She shared her experience of having the virus to encourage others to continue to adhere to safety precautions and local restrictions and praised the efforts of NHS staff caring for her and putting their own lives at risk.

Doctors' leader Dr Andrew Buist has previously warned that the public is no longer 'afraid of Covid' despite figures indicating cases are higher than during full lockdown.

Ms Moore said: "I would consider myself still quite young 48, healthy, and here I am in Hairmyres with Covid pneumonia - the 9th day after testing positive and on oxygen, steroids, anti sickness, iv fluids, antibiotics.

"I wouldn't wish this on anyone. Please do not ask me where I got as I am not the covid inspector. If I knew this it would maybe help others. Do you wear a glove when using a petrol pump? Can you say you feel safe in a shop when people are brushing by you?

"So many people out there are very relaxed about all this but this bad boy ain't going away. Please please please stay safe and don't do anything that's risky."

Figures published yesterday show the number of positive case has risen by 1,297 to 41,256 while seven more patients have died taking the total of deaths in Scotland to 2,557.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she may enforce tougher 'three tier' restrictions that the Prime Minister as cases continue to rise.