A ward at a major Scottish hospital has reopened after an outbreak of coronavirus among patients and staff.
Positive cases were confirmed at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow on Monday, leading to the closure of a ward to help stop the virus spreading further.
A spokeswoman for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) has now confirmed the ward reopened on Tuesday.
The hospital - the largest in Scotland - also houses the Glasgow Lighthouse Lab, one of the UK’s three sites that was launched earlier this year to rapidly expand testing capacity.
Meanwhile, there has been no update on a similar outbreak in a cancer ward at the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh.
As of Monday a “very small number of patients” had died, with NHS Lothian saying the number is under five.
Nine patients and six members of staff had also tested positive for Covid-19 and were self-isolating.
