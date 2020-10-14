THE number of Scottish deaths in which coronavirus was implicated rose to its highest level since late June last week, according to official figures.

The National Records of Scotland said Covid-19 was recorded as a factor in 25 deaths in the seven days to October 11, up from 20 the previous week.

Although the number of deaths is still a fraction of the 661 weekly peak seen in April, numbers are expected to jump as the virus enters its second wave this winter.

The last time there were over 25 deaths in Scotland was in the last week of June, when 35 people died.

The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland last week was 1,065, just below the average of the previous five years.

NRS said that in total, Covid had now been recorded on 4,301 death certificates north of the border as either a confirmed or suspected factor.

According to figures released at the daily briefing the figure is 2,550.

However the daily briefing only cover laboratory confirmed cases, whereas the NRS includes suspected cases, and is considered the more accurate of the two.

Of the Covid deaths registered to date in Scotland, 47 per cent have been in hospitals, 46% in care homes and 7% were at home or non-institutional settings.

The NRS also updated its longer-term analysis of the Covid data.

Its work confirmed people living in the most deprived areas are more than twice as likely to die from Covid as those in the most affluent ones.

After adjusting for age, Covid related death rates were 43% higher for men than for women.

Of those who died with Covid between March and September, 92% had at least one pre-existing condition, most commonly dementia and Alzheimer’s (31%), followed by ischaemic heart disease (13%).

NRS Director of Statistical Services Pete Whitehouse said: “Every death from this virus represents loss and grief for families across the country.

“Although today’s figures show deaths involving Covid-19 are at a slightly higher level now than in July and August, they are still much lower than at the height of the pandemic.

“The updated analysis shows that over the period of the pandemic, deaths from all causes in care homes were 31% above average, with the number of deaths returning to average levels in recent months.

“Over the same period, deaths in home or in non-institutional settings were 44% above average, and have remained above average levels since.

“After an early peak, hospital deaths fell below average levels in early May and are now 6% below average levels.

“The analysis also continues to confirm that that Covid-19 mortality rates are higher for males than for females and are higher in areas of highest deprivation.”