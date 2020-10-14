SUPPORT for independence has risen to a record high of 58 per cent, a bombshell new poll has found.

The Ipsos MORI poll for STV News found just 42% of Scots now back staying in the UK, while 58% would vote to leave, once undecided voters are removed.

This puts support for independence at the highest it has ever been.

The end of the UK? Highest EVER recorded support for independence in Scotland (58%) pic.twitter.com/7Cengc1pfD — Ben Page, Ipsos MORI (@benatipsosmori) October 14, 2020

SNP deputy leader Keith Brown said the landmark poll showed independence is now the settled will of the majority of people in Scotland.

Elsewhere, 64% of Scots think the UK Government should agree to another referendum within the next five years if the SNP wins a majority at the Holyrood election next year.

The poll puts the SNP on course for a majority, with 58% of voters planning to back the party in the constituency vote.

Ipsos MORI polled 1,045 Scots between October 2 and October 9.

It found 72% are satisfied with Nicola Sturgeon's performance as First Minister, with 24% dissatisfied.

This gives her a net satisfaction rating of +49, and stands in marked contrast to Boris Johnson, who has a net satisfaction score of -58.

Just 19% of Scots are satisfied with his performance, compared to 76% who are dissatisfied.

Scots were asked how they would vote in response to the question, 'Should Scotland be an independent country?', if a referendum were held tomorrow.

A total of 55% said they would vote Yes and 39% said they would No, while 6% were undecided.

Once undecideds are removed, this leaves 58% voting Yes and 42% voting No.

Mr Brown said: "This is a landmark poll which shows that independence has now become the settled will of the majority of people in Scotland.

"Faced with the chaotic and incompetent government of Boris Johnson and a Westminster system which treats Scotland as an afterthought at best, more and more people are deciding that the best way forward for Scotland is as an equal, independent country.

"And if there is a clear majority for pro-independence, pro-referendum parties in next year’s election – as this poll shows there would be by some considerable margin – then no Tory or any UK Government has the right to stand in the way.

"Quite simply, in those circumstances, the Tories would lack any moral or democratic authority whatsoever to try and block the will of the people, and it would not stand.

"Already, the Westminster wall of opposition to a referendum has started to crumble, with private acknowledgement that a result like this in next year’s election would have to lead to a referendum, and this poll will only solidify that growing view.

"The poll also shows strong support for the outstanding leadership of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, both among SNP supporters and the public as a whole, as she leads the country through the unprecedented crisis caused by the pandemic.

"The SNP takes absolutely nothing for granted and we will redouble our efforts between now and next year’s election to retain the trust of the people.

"But it is clearer than ever that Scotland’s future lies as an independent country."

A Scottish Conservative spokesman said: "In the middle of a pandemic, the last thing that Scotland needs right now is another independence referendum.

"Another divisive referendum would only take the focus away from rebuilding Scotland’s economy, protecting jobs and restoring our schools and hospitals.

"Only Douglas Ross and the Scottish Conservatives have the strength to stop the SNP and move Scotland on from the divisions of the past."