Over 1400 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the last 24 hours.
Nicola Sturgeon announced that 1429 new infections have been recorded since yesterday, with fifteen deaths recorded.
The First Minister confirmed that all 15 of these deaths were of people under the age of 80, with a "small number" of them under the age of 60.
New figures confirmed 507 people were in hospital - an increase of 43 from yesterday - with 49 in intensive care, marking an increase of 14.
Greater Glasgow and Clyde saw the largest increase in cases, with a rise of 537 new cases.
A total of 327 new cases have been recorded in Lanarkshire, with 239 cases recorded in Lothian.
The remaining cases were spread over eight health boards.
The Orkney and the Western Isles reported no new cases in the last 24 hours in Scotland.
The total number of deaths has now reached 2572.
