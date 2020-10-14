ScotRail has reported that two cars have been found blocking the tracks in two different locations in Scotland.

Commuters were told they would face potential delays and diversions after a car had "encroached" onto the tracks near Stirling earlier today.

Some services to and from the station have been subject to delay and alteration since just after midday.

Services on the West Highland Line have also been subject to delay and alteration since around half past 12 due to a car on the line near Fort William.

ScotRail is working with emergency services after the car was found at Stirling and has diverted trains heading to Perth, Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh around the "obstruction" by using alternative platforms.

British Transport Police (BTP) Officers were called to Stirling railway station at 12.17 today.

Officers are still determining how the car ended up on the tracks - but it is believed the car is there "accidentally" from the station's car park.

NEW: A car has encroached onto the railway at Stirling. We're working closely with the emergency services.



We're able to divert trains around this obstruction by using Platforms 6 & 9 at the station. Use P6 if you're heading for Perth/Aberdeen and P9 for Glasgow/Edinburgh. ^CT pic.twitter.com/OTA6zC4elt — ScotRail (@ScotRail) October 14, 2020

The BTP has confirmed that those in the car have not been seriously injured.

Network Rail Scotland have said their team is at Stirling responding to the incident, and working on a plan to remove the car from the railway.

They hope to get platform two and three open again as soon as possible.

However, shortly after the first incident, ScotRail updated commuters with reports of another car on the line at Fort William.

NEW: We have had reports of a car on the line at Fort William, services will be delayed until we can remove the car. Please keep an eye here and our app for live updates. pic.twitter.com/ie0gMM5ctq — ScotRail (@ScotRail) October 14, 2020

ScotRail has said services will be delayed there until the car can be removed.

Network Rail Scotland has confirmed they are working closely with the emergency services at the scene of the incident in Fort William.

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “Some services to and from Stirling, and on the West Highland Line, have been subject to delay and alteration while the emergency services attend separate incidents.

“Customers can stay up to date with the latest travel info on our website, mobile app, or by following us on Twitter @ScotRail.”