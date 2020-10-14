More people are getting outside and engaging with nature after lockdown, a NatureScot survey has revealed.

The research, published by the Scottish nature agency today, found that four fifths of adults (80%) had visited the outdoors at least once a week in the August to September period.

This was up from 74% during the initial lockdown period of March to May and much higher than August 2019 when Scotland’s People and Nature survey (SPANS) found 64% of people got out once a week.

It surveyed more than 1100 people and was carried out in partnership with Scottish Forestry, the Cairngorms National Park Authority and Paths for All. It was revealed as NatureScot launches its autumn Make Space for Nature campaign, encouraging people to take part in activities to help nature.

More people said that after spending time outdoors they felt they had gained health and wellbeing benefits - 70% felt it helped them to de-stress, relax and unwind (up from 63% for March-May) and 56% agreed that it improved their physical health (vs 47%).

Almost half (49%) of those polled say they expect to spend more time outdoors, including 20% who want to spend “a lot more” time in nature.

During lockdown, many people reported engaging more with nature and doing things in the garden or enjoying nature from indoors.

The survey shows this has also maintained in the late summer months with around two fifths of Scots saying they had spent more time than last year relaxing in their garden (45%), enjoying nature in their garden (41%) and/or enjoying nature or wildlife from indoors (40%).

The natural world is also increasingly important to people’s health and wellbeing with 55% agreeing, up from 49% in March to May.

NatureScot chief executive Francesca Osowska said: “Nature must be at the heart of a green recovery from this crisis, and it’s very encouraging to see that the increased connection to the outdoors and our natural world many reported during lockdown appears to have been sustained as restrictions eased.

“We know how important nature is for us all, both physically and emotionally, but as this survey shows, participation is lower in some groups including older people, less affluent people and those in poor health.

“Our new autumn campaign aims to help everyone Make Space for Nature in their lives with simple tips and ideas, from taking time to listen to birdsong to getting involved in citizen science on the doorstep. We want to continue to support people in taking the next step on their journey to caring for nature and experiencing all the benefits that can bring.”

While most of those surveyed have had positive experiences, some people have also experienced problems on outdoor visits.

Around a third of people in the research encountered litter, fly-tipping or human waste (33%) and a lack of public toilet facilities (32%).