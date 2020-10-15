I HAVE long admired stalwart fans of football clubs such as Stranraer who think nothing of boarding a coach and travelling hundreds of miles to places like Brora for a Scottish Cup tie in the dead of winter.

They are the lifeblood of the game and there are tens of thousands of them across the country every week doing the same and help keep their community clubs going in difficult circumstances.

For many, the last nine months will have been particularly difficult as lower league clubs have not been able to play since March and many are now staring into the financial abyss.

Some critics believe they should just be allowed to fold as they don’t bring anything to the table and merely exist as opposed to the big clubs which are thriving thanks mainly to obscene amounts of TV cash.

But communities the length and breadth of the country are now at very real risk of losing their local football or rugby teams without a significant cash handout. This would be a real shame and would wipe out more than a century of tradition.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has called for a fans fighting fund and has asked Nicola Sturgeon for her to use the remaining £10 million to protect culture venues from the impact of Covid on saving football clubs.

She declined as the money is ringfenced, which is fair enough as cultural venues also need money to help them through.

But it is clear that when it comes to culture, there is a certain snobbery from some in high places.

Some would be horrified to suggest that sports such as football and rugby should benefit from public handouts at the expense of big ticket organisations such as Scottish Opera, Ballet or the National Orchestra.

But in this time of crisis, maybe culture should be redefined to reflect what is actually important to Scots and has a much larger audience.

Busloads leave towns such as Auchinleck, Kelty, Kirkcaldy and Montrose every Saturday to support their local clubs. Likewise in the Borders rugby strongholds.

It is the highlight of their week and brings communities together as well as being worth a lot to the national economy.

In contrast, very few will even contemplate travelling the short distance to Glasgow or Edinburgh to take in a performance of Tosca or Swan Lake.

It is a difficult balancing act as so many worthy cases jostle for public cash, but cultural snobbery must not be allowed to get in the way of what matters to most.