A new three-tier system of local lockdown measures for England has been released to slow down the spread of Covid-19 rates.
Nicola Sturgeon stated that the Scottish Government is currently advising against non-essential travel to the parts of England which are classed as 'very high' or 'high' alert areas under England's new system.
The First Minister also urged these people from these areas not to travel to Scotland either.
Ms Sturgeon said:
"Several of these areas are seeing even higher levels of infection than we are currently seeing in central Scotland and we will make sure we keep the information on which areas are covered by this guidance updated on the Scottish Government website."
Here are how areas in England are being ranked and where to avoid.
Areas in Tier 1 (Medium):
Everywhere in England apart from the places listed further down are in Tier 1.
Sadiq Khan's office has warned that London could move to further restrictions as soon as this week due to a "rapidly increasing" number of cases.
Areas in Tier 2 (High):
Cheshire
Cheshire East
Cheshire West and Chester
Derbyshire
High Peak - the wards of:
Dinting
Gamesley
Hadfield North
Hadfield South
Howard Town
Old Glossop
Padfield
Simmondley
St John's
Tintwistle
Whitfield
Greater Manchester
Bolton
Bury
Manchester
Oldham
Rochdale
Salford
Stockport
Tameside
Trafford
Wigan
Lancashire
Blackburn with Darwen
Blackpool
Burnley
Lancashire
Preston
Leicester
Leicester
Oadby and Wigston
North East
Durham
Gateshead
Newcastle
Northumberland
North Tyneside
South Tyneside
Sunderland
Nottingham
Nottinghamshire
Nottingham City
South Yorkshire
Barnsley
Doncaster
Rotherham
Sheffield
Tees Valley
Darlington
Hartlepool
Middlesbrough
Redcar and Cleveland
Stockton-on-Tees
Warrington
Warrington
West Midlands
Birmingham
Sandwell
Solihull
Walsall
Wolverhampton
West Yorkshire
Bradford
Calderdale
Leeds
Kirklees
Wakefield
Areas in Tier 3 (Very High):
Liverpool City Region
Halton
Knowsley
Liverpool
Sefton
St Helens
Wirral
