A new three-tier system of local lockdown measures for England has been released to slow down the spread of Covid-19 rates.

Nicola Sturgeon stated that the Scottish Government is currently advising against non-essential travel to the parts of England which are classed as 'very high' or 'high' alert areas under England's new system.

The First Minister also urged these people from these areas not to travel to Scotland either.

Ms Sturgeon said:

"Several of these areas are seeing even higher levels of infection than we are currently seeing in central Scotland and we will make sure we keep the information on which areas are covered by this guidance updated on the Scottish Government website."

Here are how areas in England are being ranked and where to avoid.

Areas in Tier 1 (Medium):

Everywhere in England apart from the places listed further down are in Tier 1.

Sadiq Khan's office has warned that London could move to further restrictions as soon as this week due to a "rapidly increasing" number of cases.

Areas in Tier 2 (High):

Cheshire

Cheshire East

Cheshire West and Chester

Derbyshire

High Peak - the wards of:

Dinting

Gamesley

Hadfield North

Hadfield South

Howard Town

Old Glossop

Padfield

Simmondley

St John's

Tintwistle

Whitfield

Greater Manchester

Bolton

Bury

Manchester

Oldham

Rochdale

Salford

Stockport

Tameside

Trafford

Wigan

Lancashire

Blackburn with Darwen

Blackpool

Burnley

Lancashire

Preston

Leicester

Leicester

Oadby and Wigston

North East

Durham

Gateshead

Newcastle

Northumberland

North Tyneside

South Tyneside

Sunderland

Nottingham

Nottinghamshire

Nottingham City

South Yorkshire

Barnsley

Doncaster

Rotherham

Sheffield

Tees Valley

Darlington

Hartlepool

Middlesbrough

Redcar and Cleveland

Stockton-on-Tees

Warrington

Warrington

West Midlands

Birmingham

Sandwell

Solihull

Walsall

Wolverhampton

West Yorkshire

Bradford

Calderdale

Leeds

Kirklees

Wakefield

Areas in Tier 3 (Very High):

Liverpool City Region

Halton

Knowsley

Liverpool

Sefton

St Helens

Wirral