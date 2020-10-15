A FOUR-YEAR delay by the Home Office in confirming if an engineering graduate can remain with family in the Highlands and begin his working life has been branded “a disgraceful waste of a young man’s life”.

Andrii Krynychnyi, 27, moved to Dublin in 2015 to study English after graduating with a degree in engineering from the University of Poltava in the Ukraine.

While he was Ireland, he was advised Ukranian army officials had attempted to serve him with conscription papers at his grandmother’s home. In 2014 Ukraine’s acting President Olexander Turchynov reinstated military conscription for those aged between

20 and 27 to deal with deteriorating security in the east of the country.

When the graduate refused to return to complete military service on the grounds of conscientious objection he claims he was told he would be jailed if he returned to Poltava.

He applied for permission to stay in Scotland with his mother Elena and stepfather Ali MacLennen, who is the manager of a construction firm and live in Fortrose, near Inverness.

Mr Krynychnyi enrolled in a course at the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) to continue learning English and hoped to eventually secure work as an engineer.

After travelling to London in 2016 for an interview with the Home Office he was told he would receive a decision within three to six months, but that if a decision was not reached by the end of the year he could apply for a work permit.

The family waited almost four years, only to be told his application and appeal have now both been rejected after repeated interventions by his lawyer and university course leader. He has been told he must now return to his homeland, where he says he could still face jail for refusing to sign up for military service.

Over those years his family say he has been forced to turn down countless jobs in engineering and left unable to claim any benefits.

His stepfather said he wanted to share the family’s experience in the hope it could “stop this happening to anyone else”.

“I really feel for anyone going through this process," said Mr MacLennan. "The Home Office don’t answer to anyone, they just don’t care.

“They told us it would take six months and it has taken almost four years.

“We were told if it was rejected he would have to leave the country in so many days, but at the moment it’s a case of reporting to the police once a month.

“They have still not sent back his passport and driving licence and I’m a bit suspicious now that they’ve lost his paperwork.

“Andrii is a Russian Orthodox Christian. He doesn’t agree with the current Ukranian regime. I’ve done military service myself and I can understand how he felt.

“They wouldn’t allow him to work, which is standard procedure, but after a year if they haven’t reached a decision you are supposed to be allowed to work.

“The Home Office wouldn’t even reply to anything we sent them – or even the solicitor.

“Four years after graduating... that’s a long time and you will be totally out of touch with the engineering side of things.

“Now, he’s in the situation where even if he does go back he’ll find it very difficult to get a job.

“While we have to accept the Home Office decision, there is no denying they have wasted years of Andrii’s life. His case should have been very straightforward.”

His stepfather said Mr Krynychnyi is unlikely to be called up for military service now because of his age but he could still be prosecuted for failing to comply four years ago.

Ian Blackford, MP for Skye, Ross and Lochaber, has called for a review of the case.

He said: “It seems astonishing that it took the Home Office three long years before rejecting this young man’s asylum application and another

six months to consider his appeal.

"It’s a disgraceful waste of a young man’s life.

“This man is a qualified engineer and has been unable to work for all this time, being forced to turn down countless opportunities and losing all the work experience he should have gained as a young graduate.

“We have major issues attracting talent to the Highlands and Islands and the Home Office is tying the hands of qualified people who are willing to contribute to the local economy.

“Furthermore, three-and-a-half-years is a long time to be without recourse to any Government funding.

“Not everyone in this position is lucky enough to have family support and I would like to see a proper review of this case so that nobody else is put in this untenable position.”

The Home Office was asked for comment.