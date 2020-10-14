A STATE of emergency has been declared across France and President Emmanuel Macron has announced a curfew between 9pm and 6am for nine cities as the country deals with a second wave of coronavirus cases.
The curfew will come into effect from Saturday and last for at least four weeks, Mr Macron said. Anyone caught flouting the curfew will face a 135 euro fine.
Affected metropolitan areas are: Paris, Grenobile, Lille, Lyon, Aix-Marseille, St Etienne, Toulouse, Ile-de-France and Montpellier.
A further 22,591 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in France today, the third time in six days that the daily tally has exceeded 20,000. The cumulative total for the country is now 779,063.
The death toll rose by 104 in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 33,037, making France the ninth country in the world to have recorded more than 33,000 Covid-related fatalities.
In an interview with French television, Mr Macron said the country had not yet "lost control" of the pandemic but confirmed they were in a second wave. He added that a second national lockdown would be a disproportionate response.
Essential trips during curfew are still permitted and people will still be able to travel between regions without restrictions.
COVID-19 : suivez mon interview. https://t.co/RPCt4WgBPL— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) October 14, 2020
