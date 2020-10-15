BBC Question Time is in Edinburgh tonight, to give an audience from Scotland's capital the chance to put their political questions to the panel.

Fiona Bruce is to host the virtual audience, quizzing the panel on a variety of political issues.

After the coronavirus lockdown, the arts, vaccinations and Donald Trump were all hot topics last week - we look at who is on the Question Time panel tonight to field Edinburgh's questions.

Douglas Ross

The Scottish Conservatives leader will join the panel, and will likely face questions on his support for businesses during the pandemic. The MP for Moray earlier this week called for businesses facing closure to be given a week’s notice to prepare for the restrictions.

Kate Forbes

Scottish Government Finance Secretary Kate Forbes will be the SNP representative on the panel. Last week she "welcomed" Rishi Sunak's funding pledge to Scotland, but called for additional clarity on the extra £700 million provided to Holyrood regarding health, transport and business support.

Ian Wood

Sir Ian Wood is a Scottish businessman and founder of the multinational energy company Wood Group. He is best known for his work in the North Sea oil industry, and would be well-suited to answer questions regarding the state of the oil industry as the coronavirus crisis causes prices to slump.

Mark Walport

Former Chief Scientific Advisor Mark Walport will be joining the panel. Sir Mark, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), previously warned that students could have to stay in their university accommodation when term ends to ensure the infection does not spread to their parents and grandparents, as well as other parts of the country.

Miriam Brett

Former SNP senior economic advisor Miriam Brett will be on tonight's Question Time panel in Edinburgh. She is also Director of Research and Advocacy at left-wing think-tank 'Commonwealth' and was an SNP candidate for Shetland at the 2017 general election.

Seema Malhotra

Seema Malhotra for Labour will be participating in tonight's programme. The Shadow Minister for Employment has been the Labour and Co-operative Member of Parliament for Feltham and Heston since 2011, and was re-elected in 2019. She has served as Shadow Employment Minister under Keir Starmer since April 2020.