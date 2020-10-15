An award-winning Scottish biscuit maker is seeking their first ever "Master Biscuitier" and someone to join their team making and tasting biscuits.
Border Biscuits is offering an impressive salary of up to £40,000 for the chosen applicant - who will be in charge of taste-testing the delicious range of goods.
And with mouth-watering favourites like Border's Dark Chocolate Ginger biscuits, this really is a biscuit-lover's dream job.
The opportunity, which went live today, calls for those with "finely-tuned taste buds" and "a talent for the technical side of baking" to get applying.
The successful candidate will spend 40 hours a week launching products from the kitchen table to production.
They will also be in charge of "enticing" new flavours worthy of a place in biscuit tins across the country, as well as help lead the team in continuing to drive innovation, quality and sustainability throughout the business.
Bonuses include onsite parking, free online exercise programmes, and of course, free biscuits.
Paul Parkins, Managing Director of Border Biscuits, said: “This is an incredible opportunity for someone to fulfil their dream of creating delicious treats every day and of course, be paid for it!
“The successful candidate will be crowned our Master Biscuitier and lead our passionate team in creating delicious ideas for new biscuit creations.
“We’re encouraging people from across the country to apply and look forward to interviewing some great talent.”
Full details on the role and how to apply can be found here.
