FMQs Recap: Nicola Sturgeon issues new face covering rules as restrictions to remain

Nicola Sturgeon issues new face covering rules as restrictions to remain
- -No restrictions will be eased as case numbers continue to increase
- -Face coverings to be required in workplace canteens and corridors but wedding couples to be exempt
- -End of 16-day pub and restaurant rules will 'not herald a return to complete normality'
- -Nicola Sturgeon calls on Sky Sports to make Old Firm game free to air to stop Scots travelling to English pubs
