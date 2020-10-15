HeraldScotland
FMQs Recap: Nicola Sturgeon issues new face covering rules as restrictions to remain

Nicola Sturgeon issues new face covering rules as restrictions to remain

By David Bol

Last updated:

    -No restrictions will be eased as case numbers continue to increase
  • -Face coverings to be required in workplace canteens and corridors but wedding couples to be exempt
  • -End of 16-day pub and restaurant rules will 'not herald a return to complete normality'
  • -Nicola Sturgeon calls on Sky Sports to make Old Firm game free to air to stop Scots travelling to English pubs