Over 1300 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the last 24 hours.
Nicola Sturgeon announced that 1351 new infections have been recorded since yesterday, with 13 deaths recorded.
New figures confirmed 601 people were in hospital - an increase of 31 from yesterday - with 51 in intensive care, marking an increase of two.
Greater Glasgow and Clyde saw the largest increase in cases, with a rise of 450 new cases.
A total of 374 new cases have been recorded in Lanarkshire, with 161 cases recorded in Lothian and 111 in Ayrshire and Arran.
The total number of deaths has now reached 2585.
