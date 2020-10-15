Another major Scottish hospital has discovered an outbreak of coronavirus, leading to one of its wards closing.
The orthopaedic trauma unit at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary will not be allowing any new admissions or visitors after a "small number" of coronavirus cases were confirmed.
Health bosses say enhanced cleaning is taking place at the ward, but care is being delivered as normal.
A spokesman for NHS Grampian said: “We are investigating a small number of detected cases of Covid-19 associated with Ward 212 at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
“The ward has been closed to new admissions and visitors are not permitted at present, although virtual visiting is available.
“Care is being delivered as normal. Enhanced cleaning regimes are in place.”
It comes after NHS Lothian announced on Monday that a “very small number of patients” had died after a coronavirus outbreak in a cancer ward at the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh.
Nine patients and six members of staff tested positive for Covid-19 and were self-isolating.
Covid-19 cases were also confirmed at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow earlier this week.
NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde confirmed the affected ward had reopened on Tuesday.
