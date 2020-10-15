St Mirren have confirmed that two of their first team players have tested positive for coronavirus.
The Buddies will be without the duo for this weekend's Scottish Premiership match against Motherwell and another player will also miss the clash due to self-isolation guidelines.
A club statement read: "St Mirren Football Club can confirm that two first-team players have returned a positive COVID-19 test result in our most recent round of routine testing.
"The players who returned positive tests will self-isolate in line with Scottish Government guidelines. We can also confirm that another player is in self-isolation as a precaution.
"As a result, the three players will be unavailable for this weekend’s match against Motherwell.
"Everyone at the club wishes those involved a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming everyone back once it is safe to do so."
