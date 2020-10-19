Clara Ursitti: Roots/Routes
At a time when there’s not much we can do, take solace in the fact that galleries are still open! This exhibition at the Glasgow Museum of Modern Art comes from Glasgow-based artist Clara Ursitti following . This exhibition of new work was commissioned following research residencies with communities in North Eastern Ontario, Canada.
October 17-January 24, 2021
Free (pre-book in advance online)
Royal Exchange Square, Glasgow, G1 3AH
www.glasgowlife.org.uk/museums/venues/gallery-of-modern-art-goma
Hallowe’en Trail
Head along to the Royal Botanic Gardens in Edinburgh for their annual Hallowe’en Trail to . Complete the magical trail to help Caley the Garden Witch create a scarecrow to protect their autumn collection.
October 17-31, 10am-3pm; £2
Royal Botanic Garden, Arboretum Place, Edinburgh, EH3 5NZ
https://www.rbge.org.uk/whats-on/halloween-trail/43546
Step Inside Driver’s Cab from ‘Train of the Future’
Take a trip inside a life-size replica driver’s cab of the Nova 2 train by FirstGroup TransPennine Express. This child-friendly interactive display is based on the state-of-the-art electric locomotive that was to have been introduced this year. Enhanced by a 360-degree view of the cab and fly-through of the new train’s interior, the display also links to other locomotives on display at Riverside and held in the city’s collection.
October 17-25
Free (pre-book in advance online)
Pointhouse Place, Glasgow, G3 8RS
https://www.glasgowlife.org.uk/museums/venues/riverside-museum
Byre Film Club: A United Kingdom
Every week the Byre Theatre in St Andrews hosts a screening of a film – old or new – for visitors to enjoy. This week’s film is A United Kingdom, inspired by the true story of the marriage of the heir to the throne of Botswana and a white woman from London in the 1950s.
October 22 from 7pm, £7
Byre Theatre, Abbey Street, St Andrews
byretheatre.com/events/byre-film-club-a-united-kingdom-12a-2/
Around the Botanics
An Edinburgh Botanic Gardens online experience that can be enjoyed from the comfort of your sofa. The Garden dates back to 1670 when it began as a physic garden near the Palace of Holyroodhouse. This event celebrates its history with Regius Keeper, Simon Milne, and shares highlights, lowlights and amusing anecdotes and provide an insight into the Garden and its people.
October 22, 6-7pm; Free (book online)
The event will take place on Microsoft Teams
www.rbge.org.uk/whats-on/around-the-botanics-in-350-years-online-event/37083
Charlotte Cohen
