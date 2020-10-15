By Hannah Rodger

Westminster Correspondent

SNP MP Amy Callaghan has been discharged from hospital.

The MP for East Dunbartonshire has been receiving treatment since June after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

The 28-year-old, who famously took LibDem leader Jo Swinson's seat at the 2019 General Election, was rushed in to hospital after collapsing at her home on June 10.

A month later she was said to be making progress after having surgery, but has been recovering from her operation for the last three months.

Today she has confirmed she is being discharged from the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow and thanked the "miracle team" of medics for helping her.

She paid particular thanks to the Physically Disabled Rehabilitation Unit [PDRU] for their help.

She posted on social media: "After 4 months in hospital, today I've been discharged. I'm coming home.

"To the miracle team at @NHSGGC PDRU - now my second family - thank you. I can never, ever repay you.

"I was wheeled in here. Now I'm walking out. I'm just getting started too."

Many SNP members and her politician colleagues wished her well as she announced the news of her discharge.

SNP MPs Ian Blackford, Alison Thewliss, Stewart McDonald, and Martin Docherty-Hughes were among those to congratulate her.

Guy Opperman, UK Government pensions minister, also wished her well and said: "Amazing news. Recovery from serious neurosurgery is not easy to do, but I promise you you can come back stronger. Looking forward to seeing you back in The House of Commons soon."