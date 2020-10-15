NEW rules will require Scots to wear face coverings in communal workplace areas such as corridors and canteens. 

Nicola Sturgeon said the regulations are a "proportionate additional step" to help keep people safe.

The First Minister said anyone in a workplace canteen will have to wear a face covering when they are not seated at a table from tomorrow.

She added: "For example, if they are queuing or entering or leaving the canteen, or going to the bathroom."

Further changes on Monday will require face coverings to be worn in other communal workplace areas such as corridors. 

Ms Sturgeon said: "The responsibility for complying with these measures rests with individuals. 

"But I would urge employers to take steps in their workplace to explain and promote the new regulations."

Elsewhere, the First Minister said couples will now be exempted from wearing masks during their wedding or civil partnership ceremony.