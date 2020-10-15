A number of people are self isolating following confirmed cases of Covid-19 at a funeral wake held in Glasgow.
NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde confirmed there had been a number of positive cases following a reception at Maryhill Club 90 earlier this month.
The Herald understands that one attendee had recently returned from a holiday overseas.
The manager of the club, Sandra Cassidy said around 50 people had attended the wake and all appropriate safety measures including social distancing had been followed.
The club was closed for a deep clean and remains shut due to local restrictions affecting licensed premises in the central belt.
A spokeswoman for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: "We can confirm contact tracing has taken place amongst attendees of an event held at Maryhill Club 90 and affected individuals are currently self-isolating and being given appropriate support and advice."
