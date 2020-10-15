By Hannah Rodger

Westminster Correspondent

SHAMED MP Margaret Ferrier has avoided legal action in England after travelling on a train while knowingly infected with coronavirus.

The MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West was criticised by her colleagues and the First Minister after it was discovered she went from London to Glasgow after testing positive for the virus.

She has faced numerous calls to resign from her £81k job, but has said she will stay on.

Now the Metropolitan Police say that they will not be taking any action against the MP, as the laws around self isolation came in to force on September 29 - three days after she is believed to have taken a coronavirus test, and the day after she received a positive result.

However Police Scotland could still decide to take action against the MP as the issue has been referred to them by Scotland Yard.

A statement from the Met relased today said: "On Thursday, 1 October, a Member of Parliament contacted Police Scotland to report she may have breached legislation and guidance relating to Covid-19.

"This related to a train journey on Tuesday, 29th September 2020, between London and Glasgow, following a positive Covid-19 test.

"Following consultation with Police Scotland, officers from the Metropolitan Police, working with British Transport Police, began an investigation into potential offences. The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards was informed.

"Detectives tested the MP’s account including obtaining and reviewing CCTV and undertaking inquiries to establish the dates of the tests, results, and travel arrangements.

"Officers considered possible offences including those under Reg. 11(2) of the Health Protection Regulations 2020 which relates to self-isolation requirement.

"However, on detailed examination of this new legislation, and following legal advice, it was concluded that this regulation is applicable only after the 28th September 2020. In this case the test occurred prior to the 29th September 2020 and therefore the regulation does not apply.

"As such, there will be no further action in relation to this investigation from the Metropolitan Police. We are in liaison with Police Scotland and have referred the matter to them for consideration.

"We continue to urge everyone to abide by all legislation and any relevant guidelines to help protect themselves and others."

More follows