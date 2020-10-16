SCOTLAND'S First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has recorded a “Frank, get the door” sketch with comedian Janey Godley to raise money for tonight’s STV Children’s Appeal.

The routines, in which Godley dubs over the FM’s words in a pure dead brilliant Glesga accent, have become a social media phenomenon, racking up hundreds of thousands of hits since March.

The new one-off skit was recorded last month.

In it, the First Minister will “address the nation” to call for support for the STV Children’s Appeal, which raises money for vulnerable children and young people across Scotland.

“At the end of the day, we’re trying to make some money for the weans – the wee yins need a wee haun oot,” Godley will be heard saying.

“So if you’ve got a bit of spare cash – maybe Big Jeanette’s tanned the Pippa Dee and Stevie’s managed tae scam aff the menage – just get the money in tae the STV Children’s Appeal.”

The sketch will be signed off by the now famous catchphrase, “Frank, get the door!” – which “the First Minister” famously shouts at the end of every briefing.

An online fundraiser for the STV Children’s Appeal – set up by Janey Godley fan, James Martin, in June – calls on the First Minister to mutter the “Frank, get the door!” catchphrase for real, “in the spirit of fundraising”, if his £10,000 target is reached. Mr Martin’s JustGiving page total currently sits at £10,579.

The tenth STV Children’s Appeal TV event will be hosted by Lorraine Kelly, and will also feature an exclusive performance from Biffy Clyro, a Celebrity Catchphrase special with Kelvin Fletcher, Steph McGovern and Tom Allen, and stories from “community heroes” up and down the country.

A series of films will also explore the devastating impact of COVID-19 on mental health, food and fuel poverty, and Scotland’s widening digital divide, whilst highlighting the various ways in which the STV Children’s Appeal has supported the children and young people hit hardest by the pandemic throughout 2020.

The STV Children’s Appeal 2020 airs tonight, Friday 16 October, on STV at 8:30pm, and across the UK on the STV Player. Viewers can donate £5 to the STV Children’s Appeal by texting FIVE to 70607 (standard network rates apply).