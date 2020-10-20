Bright and citrus-filled, homemade orange lemon marmalade will brighten anyone’s autumn morning. With a bit of work and preparation you can easily make this orange marmalade then enjoy it in the months to come.

Makes around 4 medium sized Kilner Jars

Ingredients:

6 x Oranges

1 x Lemon

2.5kg Granulated sugar

2 ½ Litres of water

Method:

In a large heavy based saucepan cover the oranges and lemon with the water. Ensure that they are completely submerged, you may need to use a plate to hold them down. Bring to the boil and simmer for around 2 – 2 ½ hours.

After this time remove the fruit from the water and allow to cool. Keep the cooking water.

Once the fruit is cool enough to be handled cut all of it in half and scoop out the insides setting the skin aside. Put all of pulp back into the water and return to a simmer for 10 minutes.

Pass all of this through a fine sieve back into the pan and add the sugar. Bring this back to the boil. With a sharp knife slice all of the skin into fine shreds and add this back to the saucepan also.

Continue to cook on a simmering heat until the setting temperature is reached (104.c)

If you don’t have a thermometer you can test how set the mix is by spooning a small amount onto a plate, placing it in the fridge for a couple of minutes and then checking the consistency.

Once at the correct setting stage allow to stand for around 30 minutes then transfer into sterilised kilner jars.