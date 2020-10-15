Twitter users have been left unable to tweet with a message saying that the service is 'temporarily over capacity' displaying for many users. 

Reports of issues at Twitter spiked just after 10:30pm in the UK.

A live outage map from DownDetector showed that the platform was experiencing problems around the world

The map also showed users in the UK experiencing severe outages.

Users reported error messages including “something went wrong” and “Tweet failed: There’s something wrong. Please try again later.”

81% of users using the web browser are unable to access Twitter with the US suffering the biggest outage. 

Services such as Tweetdeck have also been impacted by the social media platform being down with users unable to tweet.

It also appears that scheduled tweets are not being published.

