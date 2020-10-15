Edinburgh hosted BBC Question Time with the handling of the Covid pandemic, the future of furlough and Scottish independence all among the many topics discussed.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross was one of the panellists along with the SNP's Kate Forbes and Labour's Seema Malhotra. 

With business Sir Ian Wood, former Chief Scientific Advisor Mark Walport and former SNP economic advisor Miriam Brett completing the panel, which politician stood out the most for you?

READ MORE: Question Time as it happened: Coronavirus and Scottish independence discussed as BBC show takes place in Edinburgh

Audience members had the chance to ask their questions on the future of the furlough scheme, the restrictions in Scotland and the future of the country. 

Let us know who you think was the most impressive in our poll above. 

We've opted to only include politicians in our poll rather than the full panel.