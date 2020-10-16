IT comes with its own island, curling rink and a lift to carry people up through its many floors after, perhaps, a game of curling or a walk in the extensive grounds.

Buyers now have the opportunity to live in one of Scotland’s finest country homes as Georgian mansion, Netherfield House, goes on the market.

Netherfield House is a B-listed building set within beautiful, landscaped gardens comprising a total of five bedrooms, three bathrooms and five public rooms, located two miles outside the market town of Strathaven in South Lanarkshire.

It is on the market for £1.7 million, but the lucky buyer will receive a lot for their money, interested parties are getting plenty for their money – as the prized country home even comes with its own island and lift.

Dating from 1776, the property forms the centrepiece within 70 acres of grounds that include more than 11 acres of private woodland.

Surrounding gardens and policies include a magnificent landscaped loch, with its own boathouse, and a curling pond boasting its own island. And, for budding gardeners, there is also an orchard.Netherfield House has two cottages – a coachman’s cottage and a second property requiring total refurbishment. There are also kennels, a grooming shed, former stable complex, a greenhouse and gardens.

B-listed Netherfield would also suit animal lovers, because it has a kennel complex, grooming shed and former stable complex, which has been converted into two cottages (one in need of refurbishment), a greenhouse and garages.

A large landscaped lochan, curling pond with an island, and an orchard with apple, pear, and plum trees will keep the owners busy outside.

Offers over £1.7m are now being accepted for this outstanding property that lies in close proximity to East Kilbride and Hamilton.

The house is a rare find, a country house within striking distance of two cities, in easy commuting distance of Glasgow and Edinburgh which lie 22 miles and 52 miles away respectively, putting it in prime commuter territory.

Chic interiors match the manicured formal gardens.

The residence is described as “prominent for its wealth of architectural design features including marble fireplaces, decorative details as well as the original carved stone staircase in addition to a passenger lift”.

The mansion provides a flexible and versatile layout over three levels, the agent said.

The ground and first floors comprise four reception rooms, a stunning garden room and two kitchens, including a dining kitchen by Clive Christian.

A utility room and a study can also be found on these lower levels of the house.

The second and third floors are dedicated to the five bedrooms and three bathrooms of the property, including two en suites and a spacious master bedroom with a large dressing room.

The front of the house has an enclosed partially paved terrace that leads on to an ornate fountain and the large landscaped loch surrounded by lawns with an arched bridge and woodland space.

The mansion is spread out over three levels, with four reception rooms, a stunning garden room, two kitchens, utility room and study on the lower level.

The second and third floors are dedicated to the five bedrooms and three bathrooms of the property, including two en-suites and a spacious master bedroom with a large dressing room.

The front of the house boasts an enclosed terrace that leads onto an ornate fountain and the large landscaped loch surrounded by lawns with an arched bridge and woodland space.

Strathaven offers a selection of primary schools and a secondary school whilst also being home to independent school Hamilton College.

The town is well served by a mix of local retailers as well as a bank, a supermarket a medical practice, a golf course and a large leisure centre.

Mark Jamieson, partner at Corum Property, said: “We are incredibly excited to be bringing Netherfield House to the open market.

“It affords an incredibly rare opportunity to own such a magnificent property, which is easily one of the finest homes in Scotland.

“Netherfield would provide the ideal home for those looking to move to a real country home in a small, picturesque area and yet be well connected within the main two cities of Scotland.”