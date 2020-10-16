If you’re looking for the dream job with a £40,000 salary, this one really takes the biscuit.

Border Biscuits is recruiting a “master biscuiteer” to head up its taste testing.

The firm, based in Lanark, South Lanarkshire, is on the hunt for a confectionary expert to sample new ideas for its range, which includes Golden Oat Crumbles and the popular Dark Chocolate Gingers.

The family-run business, founded in 1984, is offering retailer discounts, learning and development opportunities, 35 days’ holiday per year, up to £40,000 per year salary for 40 hours per week work and free biscuits.

The job listing, which was published yesterday, calls for those with “finely-tuned taste buds” and “a talent for the technical side of baking” to apply.

The successful candidate is

expected to be an “innovative foodie” with “scientific and practical” experience in baking.

However, the job requires someone who is more than just a sweet-toothed biscuit lover. They will need to be qualified at least to HND level in food science, nutrition or food-related studies.

They will also need experience of managing branded, private label or food service product development, preferably in confectionery or bakery.

It will be necessary to understand biscuit chemistry and manufacturing, the secondary processing of chocolate, and be aware of all relevant UK legislation, technical and industry codes of practice.

The new role has been created the confectionary firm sets its sights on the next phase of growth.

Paul Parkins, managing director of Border Biscuits, said: “This is an incredible opportunity for someone to fulfil their dream of creating delicious treats every day and of course, be paid for it.

“The successful candidate will be crowned our Master Biscuiteer and lead our passionate team in creating delicious ideas for new biscuit creations.

“We’re encouraging people from across the country to apply and look forward to interviewing some great talent.”

It’s not the first plum job of its kind to pique internet on the job market. Last year a job as a chocolate tester for Cadbury’s attracted thousands of applications.

Mondelez International, also behind Oreo, Milka and Green & Blacks, were recruited four people to join its chocolate-tasting team.

Based at the firm’s headquarters in Wokingham, Berkshire, it paid £10.75 with no experience, other than an avid sweet tooth, required.

However, competition was fierce. The listing prompted almost 1,500 applications in the first 24 hours it was posted and 6,000 in total, becoming the fifth most viewed job listing on LinkedIn.

And earlier this year a Glasgow woman secured a job as a ‘Florida theme park tester’.

Alexandria Adamson, 25, beat 63,000 other applicants to the short-term job, earning £3,000 for three weeks – plus expenses – testing out amusement parks in the United States for travel firm Ocean Florida.

Ms Adamson said at the time: “I just feel like I’m waiting for someone to wake me up from a dream.

“I feel so very lucky, the whole process has been so surreal and it hasn’t quite sunk in yet. I’m just so excited to get out there and start doing it all.