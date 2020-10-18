What's the story?

The Noughties.

Premature nostalgia, much? It wasn't that long ago …

Two decades. 20 years. The noughties began in 2000.

Gulp. I suddenly feel old.

Wait until you get to my age. Anyway, to the time machine! Angela Scanlon is hosting a new 10-part series that takes a light-hearted look back at the decade that kicked off the 21st century. Joining her to rummage through the vaults will be comedians Ellie Taylor and Geoff Norcott.

READ MORE: Blood Orange author Harriet Tyce on her Edinburgh roots and why she swapped law for books

Tell me more.

The opening episode delves into – you guessed it – the year 2000, when the new millennium was welcomed in by fireworks, apprehension (remember the fears surrounding the Y2K bug?) and simmering controversy about a big white dome being built in London.

Our intrepid trio will chart the most memorable landmarks through film, music and TV.

I'm drawing a blank. Remind me.

Well, it was the year that the Big Brother house opened its doors for the very first time.

READ MORE: Five Scottish authors who did other jobs before becoming writers

Blimey. What else?

Kylie was Spinning Around in her gold lame hotpants, former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham went solo with her single Out Of Your Mind and Anne Robinson became TV's most feared woman on quiz show The Weakest Link.

When can I watch?

The Noughties, BBC Two, Wednesday, 10pm.