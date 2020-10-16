A MERE 12 per cent of polled Scots say they would support US President Donald Trump in the upcoming US election.

A survey by YouGov found that 68 per cent of the 1,042 over-18s surveyed wanted Democratic candidate Joe Biden to win, with 21 per cent stating they were unsure who they would support.

And when asked whether they believed Mr Trump or Mr Biden would win the election, 44 per cent voted Biden while 22 per cent thought Trump.

All figures in the individual statistics in the raw data were rounded up.

According to the poll, 62 per cent of people believed Mr Trump is a “terrible” president, with only 5 per cent describing him as “good” and even less people describing him as "great", at 2 per cent of people surveyed.

Respondents were also asked how truthful they thought the two campaigns had been so far.

A total of 72 per cent said Mr Trump’s campaign has been mostly dishonest, while 40 per cent thought Mr Biden’s campaign had been mostly honest.

However, 25 per cent did say they were unsure about how to answer about Joe Biden's honesty.

Respondents were also asked about the effect the presidency of Mr Trump has had on Scotland, leading to 61 per cent saying there has been at least some negative impact and just 6 per cent saying there has been a positive impact.

The survey also found 76 per cent of respondents believe Mr Trump’s policies have had a generally negative impact on the rest of the world, compared with 8 per cent who said his tenure has been positive.

Lead data journalist at YouGov Matt Smith said: “After contracting coronavirus and trailing in the polls throughout October, Donald Trump will be looking for all the good news he can get.

“Unfortunately for the president it will certainly not be coming from his ancestral home of Scotland.

“When asked who they would prefer to emerge victorious in the US election this November, by well over five to one Scots say that they want Trump’s Democratic rival Joe Biden to win.

“The Scottish public’s take on Trump’s time as President is scathing, with three-quarters saying he has been “poor” or “terrible”, and majorities too believing he’s had a negative impact both on Scotland and the world more generally.”