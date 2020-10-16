Labour have raised concerns about house gatherings as the Old Firm is due to kick-off tomorrow afternoon.
Ian Murray, shadow secretary of state for Scotland, has said it would be irresponsible for the game to go ahead if there was even a hint that it could be a threat to public health.
On Thursday Nicola Sturgeon appealed to Sky Sports to broadcast the game for free, saying it would be a "small but important contribution" to help "keep people safe".
However Neil Doncaster has dismissed Nicola Sturgeon's suggestion, with the SPFL chief saying it would be "unreasonable" for the broadcaster to "give up Scottish football’s crown jewels".
Pubs in the Central Belt are closed and with a ban on household visits, meaning fans will only be able to watch the game on the TV if they have a subscription or a weekend pass.
Do you think the match should be postponed?
