Over 1100 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the last 24 hours.
Nicola Sturgeon announced that 1196 new infections have been recorded since yesterday, with nine deaths recorded.
New figures confirmed 629 people were in hospital - an increase of 27 from yesterday - with 58 in intensive care, marking an increase of six.
Greater Glasgow and Clyde saw the largest increase in cases, with a rise of 416 new cases.
A total of 309 new cases have been recorded in Lanarkshire, with 161 cases recorded in Lothian and 104 in Ayrshire and Arran.
The total number of deaths has now reached 2594.
