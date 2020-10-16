Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo will go ahead in 2021, organisers have said, as they announce that tickets for socially-distanced seating will go on sale from Monday.

The Tattoo for August 2020 was forced to cancel in April, for the first time in its 70-year history.

Chief operating officer of the Tattoo Rucelle Soutar said it "hadn't been easy."

She said: “We were incredibly disappointed to have to cancel our 70th year celebrations. However, the safety of our team, performers and audiences will always be paramount. The current circumstances are unique.”

But planning has now begun for next year's show - with measures put in place to ensure a "safe and unforgettable" event combining military precision, live music, breath-taking lighting and special effects.So far the 2021 seating plan has been planned to allow social distancing measures, with a reduced overall capacity and tickets available in sections of up to four seats together.

Those who transferred their tickets from 2020 have already been given the opportunity to select their seats, before tickets go on sale publicly.

The world-famous Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo was originally born out of the Second World War in a bid to raise morale after dark times.

Now, at the height of a global pandemic, the Tattoo is once again committing to putting on the show that will boost morale and give Scots something to look forward to.

Buster Howes, CEO of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said: “The past few months haven’t been easy for anyone, however we’re now ready to look forward to 2021 and are committed to delivering a safe, thrilling and uplifting spectacle for our audiences.

“We are renowned for our military precision and skill, this has evolved over many years of practice and experience and this rigorous approach has enabled us to navigate the challenges of the last year and to plan for all eventualities in the coming year, ensuring that Tattoo 2021 adheres to all relevant guidelines and is safe for audiences, performers and staff.

“This is a new era for the Tattoo. I am privileged to be leading the team as we enter our eighth decade. Tickets going on sale mark a turning point for us and in these uncertain times we want the 2021 Tattoo to be a beacon of hope – we will be back, and we can’t wait to see you.”

The announcement comes as Michael Braithwaite is appointed as Creative Director, the first dedicated creative role in its history.

Michael Braithwaite said of his appointment: “Over the years I’ve been hugely privileged to work for some of the biggest entertainment brands and productions in the world, but this is definitely one of my most exciting challenges yet.

“I’m very much looking forward to taking the creative reins of the Tattoo and building on the fantastic shows that have been produced over the past 70 years. It’s a unique and remarkable event, and I can’t wait to embark on this new chapter.”

Tickets for The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo go on sale at 10am on Monday at www.edintattoo.co.uk/tickets, or via telephone on 0131 225 1188.