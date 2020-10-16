Here are the latest weekly rates of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in Scotland.
The figures, for the seven days to October 12, are based on tests carried out in NHS laboratories and by commercial partners.
The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.
Data for the most recent four days (October 13-16) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.
The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on data published by Public Health Scotland.
Here is the list in full.
From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; the rate of new cases in the seven days to October 12; the number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 12; the rate of new cases in the seven days to October 5, and the number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 5.
Aberdeen City 105.0 (240), 53.8 (123)
Aberdeenshire 18.8 (49), 17.6 (46)
Angus 50.8 (59), 30.1 (35)
Argyll & Bute 59.4 (51), 44.3 (38)
City of Edinburgh 143.8 (755), 154.7 (812)
Clackmannanshire 106.7 (55), 38.8 (20)
Dumfries & Galloway 92.7 (138), 34.3 (51)
Dundee City 153.4 (229), 92.4 (138)
East Ayrshire 227.9 (278), 94.3 (115)
East Dunbartonshire 182.3 (198), 113.2 (123)
East Lothian 65.4 (70), 43.9 (47)
East Renfrewshire 147.6 (141), 137.1 (131)
Falkirk 98.2 (158), 87.6 (141)
Fife 60.5 (226), 48.5 (181)
Glasgow City 294.6 (1,865), 232.8 (1,474)
Highland 12.7 (30), 24.2 (57)
Inverclyde 69.4 (54), 46.3 (36)
Midlothian 85.4 (79), 73.5 (68)
Moray 18.8 (18), 7.3 (7)
Na h-Eileanan Siar 29.9 (8), 78.6 (21)
North Ayrshire 142.5 (192), 89.8 (121)
North Lanarkshire 247.2 (844), 147.3 (503)
Orkney Islands 4.5 (1), 0.0 (0)
Perth & Kinross 31.6 (48), 22.4 (34)
Renfrewshire 222.8 (399), 125.6 (225)
Scottish Borders 33.8 (39), 32.0 (37)
Shetland Islands 8.7 (2), 0.0 (0)
South Ayrshire 95.0 (107), 51.5 (58)
South Lanarkshire 307.0 (984), 170.7 (547)
Stirling 93.4 (88), 62.6 (59)
West Dunbartonshire 196.8 (175), 121.4 (108)
West Lothian 158.9 (291), 111.4 (204)
