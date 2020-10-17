It towers above hundreds of shoppers and workers alike, hidden in plain sight on one of Glasgow's busiest streets.
Now, you have the chance to access what has been described as a 'secret city centre oasis' overlooking Buchanan Street with a stunning apartment on the market.
The superprime two bedroom on the corner of Bath Street offers a stylish pad for Glasgow lovers for offers of over £280,000.
With a gorgeous open plan living, kitchen and dining area, the property also offers a master ensuite bedroom, as well as a private balcony.
But it is the roof of the building that is the real showstopper.
A private sky garden reserved exclusively for residents overlooks the vast city skyline and offers a peaceful, idyllic setting amidst the hustle and bustle of Buchanan Street below.
The terrace hit the public eye during the summer when an anonymous local Deliveroo courier spotted the impressive gardens, describing it as a "secret city centre oasis".
I get to briefly enjoy what feels like a secret city centre oasis when I deliver to the flats at Buchanan Gardens which are entered via Bath Street and are above the shops between Buchanan Street and West Nile Street #Glasgow pic.twitter.com/wDCJAY80rQ— Glasgow Deliveroo Rider (@RiderGlasgow) July 4, 2020
But if that's not enough, the flat also offers access to an exclusive residents' gym and lounge.
The property is marketed by Slater Hogg & Howison via Zoopla, and can be viewed here.
Take a look inside:
