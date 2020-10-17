It towers above hundreds of shoppers and workers alike, hidden in plain sight on one of Glasgow's busiest streets.

Now, you have the chance to access what has been described as a 'secret city centre oasis' overlooking Buchanan Street with a stunning apartment on the market.

The superprime two bedroom on the corner of Bath Street offers a stylish pad for Glasgow lovers for offers of over £280,000.

With a gorgeous open plan living, kitchen and dining area, the property also offers a master ensuite bedroom, as well as a private balcony.

But it is the roof of the building that is the real showstopper.

A private sky garden reserved exclusively for residents overlooks the vast city skyline and offers a peaceful, idyllic setting amidst the hustle and bustle of Buchanan Street below.

HeraldScotland: Roof Terrace. Credit: ZooplaRoof Terrace. Credit: Zoopla

The terrace hit the public eye during the summer when an anonymous local Deliveroo courier spotted the impressive gardens, describing it as a "secret city centre oasis".

But if that's not enough, the flat also offers access to an exclusive residents' gym and lounge.

The property is marketed by Slater Hogg & Howison via Zoopla, and can be viewed here.

Take a look inside:

HeraldScotland: Entrance. Credit: ZooplaEntrance. Credit: Zoopla

HeraldScotland: Living, kitchen and dining area. Credit: ZooplaLiving, kitchen and dining area. Credit: Zoopla

HeraldScotland: Master bedroom. Credit: ZooplaMaster bedroom. Credit: Zoopla

HeraldScotland: Ensuite. Credit: ZooplaEnsuite. Credit: Zoopla

HeraldScotland: Second bedroom. Credit: ZooplaSecond bedroom. Credit: Zoopla

HeraldScotland: Living room and balcony. Credit: ZooplaLiving room and balcony. Credit: Zoopla

HeraldScotland: View from the balcony. Credit: ZooplaView from the balcony. Credit: Zoopla

HeraldScotland: Hall. Credit: ZooplaHall. Credit: Zoopla

HeraldScotland: Outside. Credit: ZooplaOutside. Credit: Zoopla

HeraldScotland: Gym and lounge. Credit: ZooplaGym and lounge. Credit: Zoopla