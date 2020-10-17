Graphic warning
A rat is thought to be the cause of major disruption on some trains in Scotland this morning.
Engineers discovered the rodent's body next to what appears to be a gnawed cable near Kirkcaldy, which is causing a fault with the signalling system.
ScotRail is advising that services will continue to run through the area, but at a slower speed than is normal.
The fault is affecting services from Edinburgh to Arbroath, Edinburgh to Inverness and the Fife Circle, which includes services to Glenrothes and Dunfermline.
Ticket acceptance is currently in place with Stagecoach, including on the 7B, 7D, 19A, 24, 33, 33B, 36, X37, 39A, 39B and the 43A.
A tweet from Network Rail Scotland reads: "We're responding to a damaged cable which is disrupting services in the Fife area.
"Engineers are currently sourcing materials and will be on site shortly to repair the damage.
"Please keep up to date with the latest passenger service information via @Scotrail."
