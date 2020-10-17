On 17th October 1860, The Open was born and it has been quite a journey for golf’s original championship, from humble beginnings to one of the world’s leading sports events.

In July 2022, The 150th Open will be played over the Old Course in St Andrews and fans can now guarantee their place as hospitality packages go on general sale.

The R&A has already experienced exceptional demand for Origins Hospitality, The Open’s official hospitality experiences, from members of The One Club and past purchasers during its pre-sale window, with a high number of packages having already sold out.

Remaining hospitality experiences are now available for fans and can be purchased from TheOpen.com.

Brett Tonkyn, Head of Hospitality at The R&A, said, “We recognise it has been a very challenging year for our fans around the world and we are delighted to give them something to look forward to.

The 150th Open promises to be an unmissable event in the global sporting calendar and we have seen a real sense of urgency among fans to make sure they are part of this special occasion at the Home of Golf.

“Our official hospitality packages will provide fans with a magnificent setting to enjoy and celebrate this historic Championship and we are encouraging those fans wanting to experience The 150th Open in this unique way to act fast to secure their place at St Andrews.”

Marking a true celebration of golf’s original championship and its historic ties to St Andrews, The 150th Open will be the 30th time that it has been played over the world-renowned Old Course where a number of the greatest names in golf have lifted the famous Claret Jug.

Origins Hospitality at The Open currently offers four premium experiences for fans to enjoy: Champions, Engravers, Clubmakers and Scorers. Their roles are central to the heritage and rich tradition of the Championship and these unique experiences deliver world-class hospitality, with all the comfort and safety guests would expect.

Prices range from £250 + VAT per person and Origins Hospitality is the only way for fans to guarantee attendance at The 150th Open with tickets yet to be released.

Buy online now or explore the experiences here.