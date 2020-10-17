More than 1000 people in Scotland have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours.
Daily statistics released by the Scottish Government revealed 1,167 new infections were identified on Saturday, taking the country's total to 46,399.
It was confirmed on Saturday that 15 people have died, pushing the death toll by this measure to 2609.
Greater Glasgow and Clyde saw the largest number of cases, with 435 being confirmed overnight.
In Lanarkshire, 346 were identified, while 114 were recorded in Lothian and 103 in Ayrshire and Arran.
As of midnight last night, 675 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, and 62 were in intensive care.
However, the Scottish Government say the hospital figures are provisional as they have not yet been updated for NHS Highland.
