Network Rail has been inundated with complaints after removing a poster backing JK Rowling at Edinburgh Waverley station.

The poster, which cost £1,200 to display backed the author's transgender rights and was placed at the station in July.

However, the poster was removed a few days after being erected as it breached the “code of acceptance” which “does not allow advertising that is likely to support or promote one viewpoint over another”.

The Daily Record reports that since the poster was removed, however, Network Rail has been inundated with complaints.

Internal Network Rail emails reveal chief exec Andrew Haines was inundated with complaints.

One complaint read: “This situation has worsened as the chairman’s office has been inundated with emails complaining about the removal!"

Another seen by the Record read: “For awareness – Andrew Haines is getting sent hundreds of emails about a controversial ad saying we shouldn’t have removed it.

“The ad refers to loving JK Rowling and was paid for by a gender campaigner. It is clearly an antagonistic move given JK Rowling's recent comments in the press about gender and trans people.”

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Clearly, the words used on the poster in question were not at all political.

“However, it was removed because it was paid for by a gender recognition reform group and our advertising code states we will not display anything that supports a political viewpoint, policy or action, or that promotes one viewpoint over another.”

The Harry Potter author has attracted strong criticism for comments on gender identity but vehemently denies she is transphobic.

Rowling was accused of being transphobic after responding to an article headlined “Creating a more equal post-Covid-19 world for people who menstruate”.

She tweeted:“‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

Rowling, 55, defended her comments and said: “If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction.

“If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

She was criticised by Harry Potter stars including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.